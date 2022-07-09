Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan wins Wimbledon final, 1st Slam HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer July 9, 2022 Updated: July 9, 2022 11:26 a.m.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to become the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship.
Rybakina is a 23-year-old who was born in Moscow and has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, when that country offered her funding to support her tennis career. The switch has been a topic of conversation during Wimbledon, because the All England Club barred all players who represent Russia or Belarus from entering the tournament due to the war in Ukraine.
