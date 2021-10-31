Kelley accounts for 3 TD SE Louisiana beats McNeese 23-20

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Cole Kelley passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score and Southeastern Louisiana beat McNeese 23-20 Saturday night for the Lions' sixth consecutive win.

Kelley threw a 1-yard TD pass to Damien Dawson late in the third quarter that capped a 12-play 77-yard drive that gave Southeastern Louisiana (7-1, 5-0 Southland Conference) the lead for good at 10-7. McNeese went three-and-out on its ensuing drive and, on the Lions' next play from scrimmage, Kelley dropped an arcing pass into the arms of Austin Mitchell who raced for a 77-yard touchdown and, after the PAT attempt was blocked, make it a nine-point lead.