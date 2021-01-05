Kentucky wins 2nd straight, holds off Vanderbilt 77-74 Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 10:15 p.m.
1 of10 Kentucky's Olivier Sarr, top, shoots while pressured by Vanderbilt's Myles Stute (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Kentucky won 77-74. James Crisp/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr., middle, looks for a teammate while defended by Kentucky's B.J. Boston (3), Olivier Sarr (30) and Davion Mintz (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. James Crisp/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Kentucky head coach John Calipari instructs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Kentucky won 77-74. James Crisp/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Kentucky's Dontaie Allen (11) shoots while defended by Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Kentucky won 77-74. James Crisp/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Vanderbilt's Dylan Disu, left, shoots while defended by Kentucky's Lance Ware (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. James Crisp/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Kentucky's Davion Mintz, top center, is carried off the court by Dontaie Allen, right, and other teammates after Kentucky defeated Vanderbilt 77-74 in an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. It was Mintz's late three point shot that gave Kentucky the margin of victory. James Crisp/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr., right, passes around Kentucky's Devin Askew during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. James Crisp/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Vanderbilt's Dylan Disu, bottom, and Kentucky's B.J. Boston (3) chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. James Crisp/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Vanderbilt's Myles Stute, left, launches a three point shot while defended by Kentucky's Olivier Sarr (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. James Crisp/AP Show More Show Less
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Olivier Sarr scored 24 points, Davion Mintz made the game-winning 3-pointer with 47 seconds left and Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 77-74 on Tuesday night for its ninth-straight win against the Commodores.
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin blocked Scotty Pippen Jr.'s shot with 41 seconds to play. Pippen grabbed the rebound after Mintz missed a jumper on the ensuing possession, but Trey Thomas and Maxwell Evans each missed potential game-tying 3s. Evans' shot hit the front of the rim at the buzzer.