Kershaw goes 1 inning in shortest start, Cubs top Dodgers ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 5:17 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw lasted just one inning in the shortest start of his stellar career while Kyle Hendricks pitched a complete game for the Chicago Cubs in a 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in the opener of a split doubleheader.
Exactly 11 years after he went just 1 1/3 innings against Milwaukee in what was his shortest start, Kershaw (4-3) didn’t last long in this one.
