Kevin Harvick will know if 2023 is final season by Daytona

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kevin Harvick will know if 2023 will be his last as a fulltime NASCAR driver before the season-opening Daytona 500 in February.

“I don't really have a clear answer on that right now,” the 2014 Cup champ said Thursday about his future. “I think as we get to Daytona, I know 100% that we will have a direction because I'm not going to start the season without knowing that direction just because of the fact that there's just a lot of layers to unfold and really go through and evaluate. And so, we'll see. I think it could go either way at this particular point.”