FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Anton Khudobin was back at practice with the Dallas Stars on Monday, a day after their starting goaltender wasn't in uniform for a game as discipline for being late to a weekend practice.

Khudobin said he was late to practice Saturday after not sleeping well throughout the night, and then waking up late when he didn't hear his alarm. He was held out of the main portion of that practice and wasn't on the bench for Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss at home to the Chicago Blackhawks.