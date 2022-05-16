Kikuchi beats former team, Blue Jays top Mariners 6-2 IAN HARRISON, Associated Press May 16, 2022 Updated: May 16, 2022 11:57 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (16) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Toronto, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman (26) breaks his bat on a foul ball against the Seattle Mariners during sixth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) makes a running catch to out Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez during the second inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Seattle Mariners right fielder Dylan Moore (25) makes a diving catch to out Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Raimel Tapia during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Seattle Mariners second baseman Abraham Toro (13) misses the ball on a hit by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal (5) hit a foul ball against the Seattle Mariners during sixth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman (26) hits a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Toronto, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Chris Flexen (77) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) gets walked to first base against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) makes a jumping throw to out Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) at first base during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
TORONTO (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi allowed one hit over six shutout innings to beat his former team, Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman backed the left-hander with home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Monday night.
Bichette went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and scored twice as the Blue Jays returned home from a 2-7 trip.