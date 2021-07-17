Kim extends shutout streak, leads Cardinals past Giants 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kwang Hyun Kim tossed six shutout innings, Tyler O’Neill and Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat San Francisco 3-1 on Saturday night, snapping the Giants' five-game winning streak.

Kim (5-5) has not allowed a run over his last 21 innings, covering three starts. The South Korean-born left-hander was pitching in front of his wife and two children for the first time in the United States.

St. Louis has won eight of its last 10 games at home against the Giants.

Kim allowed three hits in an 85-pitch outing. He struck out one, walked two and left with a 3-0 lead. Kim has allowed one run or less in six of his last seven starts. His wife, Lee Sang-Hee, and two children, Minjoo and Minjae, arrived in St. Louis earlier this week.

Anthony DeSclafani (10-4) gave up thee runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Alex Reyes recorded his 21st save in as many opportunities this season. He has 23 successive saves, dating to last season.

O’Neill hit his 16th homer of the season leading off second inning. It was his first since a two-homer game on June 9 against Cleveland.

Goldschmidt, who had three hits and extended his hitting streak to a 12-games, hit a two-run blast in the fifth. Dylan Carlson led off the inning with a double.

The Giants, who scored an unearned run in the seventh, sport the best record in the majors at 58-33 despite the loss.

KING OF THE CUP

Tampa Bay winger Patrick Maroon, a native of St. Louis, was in attendance Saturday. He has captured three successive Stanley Cup titles, including one with the Blues in 2019. Maroon received a standing ovation from the crowd when he was shown on the scoreboard in the third inning.

THEY WILL COME

The game drew a season-high 40,489 fans at Busch Stadium

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: INF Brandon Crawford was held out of the starting lineup Saturday after leaving Friday’s contest with a hamstring issue. He walked as a pinch-hitter in the ninth.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas will throw another batting practice session on Tuesday. He felt fine after throwing to several hitters on Friday. Mikolas is hoping to begin a rehab session later this month. He has been out since May 23 with right forearm tightness.

UP NEXT

St. Louis LHP Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.78) takes on RHP Johnny Cueto (6-5, 4.15) in the final game of the three-game set on Sunday afternoon. LeBlanc gave up three runs in the first inning of his last start — a 10-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs on July 9. Cueto surrendered four runs in six innings of a 6-5 loss to the Cardinals on July 6.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports