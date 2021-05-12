Kings complete sweep of Thunder, still hope for playoffs MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press May 12, 2021 Updated: May 12, 2021 12:30 a.m.
1 of6 Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley is fouled by Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Roby (22) drives to the basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (9) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Svi Mykhailiuk (14) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (9) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Roby during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis matched his season high with 27 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-106 on Tuesday night to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
Delon Wright added 21 points and eight assists for the Kings. Richaun Holmes had 13 points and seven rebounds. Maurice Harkless scored 15 points.
