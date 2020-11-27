Kinsey scores 17 to lead Marshall past Arkansas St. 70-56

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey registered 17 points as Marshall beat Arkansas State 70-56 in the season opener on Friday.

Darius George had 15 points for Marshall. Jarrod West had five steals and is two short of breaking Skip Henderson's school record of 208.

Marquis Eaton had 13 points for the Red Wolves and Caleb Fields added.

