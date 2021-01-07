Kispert's 23 points lead No. 1 Gonzaga past rival BYU 86-69 NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press Jan. 7, 2021 Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 11:44 p.m.
1 of5 Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) grabs a rebound between BYU guard Connor Harding (44) and center Richard Harward (42) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, left, grabs a rebound next to BYU center Richard Harward during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 BYU forward Gideon George, left, shoots in front of Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 BYU guard Alex Barcello,left, and Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert, right, shoots over BYU forward Kolby Lee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jalen Suggs put up plenty of impressive numbers for No. 1 Gonzaga against BYU, but after the game, his coach and teammates wanted to talk about something that doesn't always show up on the stat sheet — his passing.
Suggs had 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and a blocked shot as the Zags beat BYU 86-69 on Thursday.
Written By
NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS