Klieman winning games, winning over fans at No. 13 K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Chris Klieman received a rather tepid reception from many Kansas State fans when he was hired four years ago.
Many of them pined for someone from Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder's tree, or a coach with a higher profile who had won at college football's highest level. Klieman was a longtime small college coach — albeit a wildly successful one — who had worked under Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor at North Dakota State, making his ultimate hiring in Manhattan feel as if it was an underwhelming yet foregone conclusion.