Knights' Greenway 5K to serve greater Valley community

The 14th annual Greenway 5K Road Race, sponsored be the Knights of Columbus Council #1350 of Shelton, will be held virtually from April 10-17.

“Giving back to the local community and supporting local agencies is at the core of our mission,” said John Niski, race director. “While the race will be run virtually to maintain social distancing, this is a great opportunity to have friends and family from around the world participating in an event while donating to a great cause that services a number of charitable organizations in the local Naugatuck Valley community.

“Last year's virtual race had participants not just from our Valley community but from other states and countries throughout the world.”

The distance of the race is a 5K (3.1 miles). Runners can run (alone) on the original course which is located along the Naugatuck River Greenway in Derby or they run anywhere they like.

Niski said: “You can run around the neighborhood, on a favorite training course, at the local high school track, even on a treadmill in the basement. The runner can decide where and when they run the 5K.”

Runners will track their time on a standard smart-watch, wristwatch, or smart phone and submit their completed 5K race time to a dedicated race website no later than 12 p.m. on April 17.

After the deadline, race organizers will determine the winners in each category from times submitted and award trophies to the top runners.

For more information on how to participate as a runner or be a sponsor, please contact Niski, john.niski@comcast.net, 203-395-1431.

Signups will be held until April 16 at 11:59 p.m. and can be done on the CT Hitek Racing website: http://www.hitekracing.com/greenway5k/ ort.

“The Council also looking for support from the business community in this exciting fundraising event,” Niski said. “There are several different levels of sponsorship available with recognition offered as a thank you for your support.”

Race sponsors will also be featured on the race’s social media websites and on the official race t-shirts which will be mailed to all sponsors: Silver level sponsors, $150 or more, business name on the official Greenway 5K t-shirt; Gold level sponsor $300 or more, business logo on the t-shirt; Platinum level sponsor, $500 or more, business logo on shirt, mile marker.

“We will also gladly accept donations of any denomination, gift certificates, products or services,” Niski said.

For more information, go to the official race website: http://www.kofc1350.org/FiveKRace2020v.htm or to the Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/544263396513824/ .

