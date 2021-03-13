Knights' Greenway 5K to serve greater Valley community

The 14th annual Greenway 5K Road Race, sponsored be the Knights of Columbus Council #1350 of Shelton, will be held virtually from April 10-17.
“Giving back to the local community and supporting local agencies is at the core of our mission,” said John Niski, race director. “While the race will be run virtually to maintain social distancing, this is a great opportunity to have friends and family from around the world participating in an event while donating to a great cause that services a number of charitable organizations in the local Naugatuck Valley community.