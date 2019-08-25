Koepka takes 1-shot lead in wild chase for $15 million

ATLANTA (AP) — Brooks Koepka got up-and-down for birdie from behind the 18th green to complete a bogey-free Sunday morning at the Tour Championship and set up a wild finish for $15 million in the FedEx Cup.

Koepka had two bogeys in five holes of the third round when it was suspended Saturday because lightning struck a 60-foot pine at East Lake and injured six people who had been standing near the tree. They were treated and released from hospitals that night.

Koepka had a 2-under 68 and was at 15-under par.

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele were one shot behind. McIlroy had a 68 and Schauffele made his first hole-in-one for a 67. Justin Thomas, who had a one-shot lead when play resumed, and Paul Casey were four back.