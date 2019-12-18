Koprivica, Olejniczak power Florida State past North Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points and fellow big man Dominik Olejniczak added 11 as No. 19 Florida State defeated North Florida 98-81 on Tuesday night.

The 7-footers were able to capitalize on their height advantage, making shots in the lane and leading the Seminoles to a 39-27 rebounding edge. Koprivica was 6 of 8 from the floor, while Olejniczak went 5 for 7.

M.J. Walker had 11 points, one of seven Seminoles who scored in double figures. Florida State (9-2) has won 12 straight home games in a streak that dates to the 2018-19 season.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 23 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, for North Florida (7-6). Garrett Sams added 20 points, also making four 3s.

North Florida came into the game with 149 made 3-pointers, which led Division I. The Ospreys shot 13 of 34 (38.2%) from beyond the arc.

TAKEAWAYS

North Florida: The Ospreys tried to keep pace by taking 3-pointers, but they didn’t fall in the second half and Florida State often turned those rebounds into fast-break opportunities.

Florida State: The Seminoles showcased their 7-footers more than they have all season, an illustration of just how deep and dangerous the team can be in ACC play. Eleven players made a basket on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

North Florida: At Syracuse on Saturday.

Florida State: Faces South Florida on Saturday at Sunrise, Florida.

