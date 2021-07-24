Kosovo hails Krasniqi's gold medal in judo at Tokyo Games ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press July 24, 2021 Updated: July 24, 2021 7:04 p.m.
1 of9 From left, silver medalist Funa Tonaki of Japan, gold medalist Distria Krasniqi of Kosovo, and bronze medalists Daria Bilodid of Ukraine and Urantsetseg Munkhbat of Mongolia stand during the medal ceremony for women's -48kg judo at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Gold medalist Distria Krasniqi of Kosovo reacts during the medal ceremony for women's -48kg judo at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Gold medalist Distria Krasniqi of Kosovo reacts during the medal ceremony for women's -48kg judo at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 From left, silver medalist Funa Tonaki of Japan, gold medalist Distria Krasniqi of Kosovo, and bronze medalists Daria Bilodid of Ukraine and Urantsetseg Munkhbat of Mongolia pose with their medals for women's -48kg judo at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Funa Tonaki, top, of Japan, reacts after losing to Distria Krasniqi, of Kosovo, in their women's 48-kg judo gold medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Distria Krasniqi of Kosovo, top, and Funa Tonaki of Japan compete during their women's -48kg championship judo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The whole of Kosovo celebrated Saturday after Distria Krasniqi won the Olympic gold medal in judo, the second-ever Olympic medal for the tiny western Balkan country that became independent only 13 years ago.
Krasniqi beat Funa Tonaki of Japan in the women’s 48-kilogram judo final at the Tokyo Games.
