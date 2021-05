Julia Krijgsman pitched a four-hit shutout to lead Shelton softball to a 6-0 victory at North Haven on Saturday.

Shelton is 6-4. North Haven is 1-2.

Krijgsman hit a two-run home run and drove in three runs. She struck out four and walked one.

Anna Leone went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a single. She scored two runs.

Rachel Kiman had a double.