Kurt Busch takes Jordan Brand to victory lane at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kurt Busch pinched his way past Kyle Larson for the lead with eight laps to go, then drove his gaudy Jordan Brand-styled car away from the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion to win Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway.
It was the second win for the up-and-coming 23XI Racing team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, who followed the two leaders and Kyle Busch across in fourth place. Bubba Wallace won the team's first race last year at Talladega.