Kuznetsov scores late goal, Capitals beat Predators 5-3 IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN, Associated Press Dec. 29, 2021
1 of6 Washington Capitals' Nic Dowd, center, celebrates with teammates Carl Hagelin, left, Garnet Hathaway, right, and Michal Kempny (6) after scoring a goal against Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Washington. Luis M. Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Nashville Predators' Luke Kunin (11) scores a goal against Washington Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Washington. Luis M. Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Washington Capitals' Nic Dowd (26) celebrates after scoring a goal against Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Washington. Luis M. Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Washington Capitals' Nic Dowd (26) celebrates after scoring a goal against Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Washington. Luis M. Alvarez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored a late short-handed goal in his return from an 18-day absence to put the Washington Capitals ahead for good in a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night.
Kuznetsov’s crafty wrist shot from a tight angle helped the Capitals beat the Predators for the first time in nine games, a streak dating to 2017.
