L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4

Boston Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 37 10 13 10 Betts cf-rf 3 1 3 1 Fletcher 3b-2b 5 1 2 1 Devers 3b 5 1 0 0 Trout cf 3 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 0 Goodwin lf 5 1 2 2 Martinez rf 3 1 2 2 Pujols 1b 4 2 2 3 Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 Upton dh 5 1 1 0 Travis dh 3 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 4 2 2 1 a-Hernández ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 Benintendi lf 3 0 1 1 Rengifo 2b 3 1 1 1 Vázquez 1b 3 0 0 0 c-Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 b-Moreland ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Stassi c 0 0 0 0 Holt 2b 4 1 2 0 K.Smith c 2 0 0 0 León c 3 0 0 0 d-Thaiss ph-3b 1 0 0 0

Boston 102 100 000 — 4 Los Angeles 012 000 07x — 10

E_Fletcher (7), Garcia (1). DP_Boston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Boston 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Martinez (30), Betts (39), Holt (12), Bogaerts (47), Pujols (17), Calhoun (27), Rengifo (17), Goodwin (26), Fletcher (30). HR_Pujols (20). SB_Trout (11), Betts (14), Goodwin (5). SF_Betts (9). S_León (4), Benintendi (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Taylor 1 1 0 0 2 2 Walden 1 2 1 1 1 1 Johnson, BS, 0-1 4 3 2 2 0 3 Barnes, H, 22 1 1 0 0 0 1 Brasier, L, 2-4, BS, 7-11 2-3 5 6 6 1 1 J.Smith 1-3 1 1 1 0 1

Los Angeles Peters 6 1-3 7 4 3 0 6 Buttrey 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Garcia, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 2 0 Rodriguez 1 2 0 0 1 0

HBP_Buttrey (Betts). WP_Walden.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:37. A_43,036 (45,050).