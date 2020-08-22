L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Los Angeles Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 8 4 Totals 32 3 6 3 Fletcher ss 5 2 2 1 Semien ss 3 0 0 0 La Stella 1b 4 0 0 0 Laureano cf 4 1 1 0 Trout cf 4 0 1 3 Olson 1b 4 0 1 1 Rendon 3b 5 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 Canha dh 3 1 0 0 Goodwin lf 4 0 0 0 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 Adell rf 4 1 2 0 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Castro c 4 0 1 0 Kemp 2b 4 0 1 1 Rengifo 2b 3 1 1 0 Allen c 3 0 1 0

Los Angeles 130 000 000 — 4 Oakland 010 110 000 — 3

E_Kemp (1), Chapman (4), Semien (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 5. 2B_Fletcher (9), Adell (1), Trout (2), Kemp (2), Grossman (6), Olson (2). HR_Chapman (9). SB_Semien (3). S_La Stella (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Canning 4 2-3 6 3 3 2 3 Andriese W,1-1 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Buttrey S,3-6 2 0 0 0 0 1

Oakland Bassitt L,2-1 5 2-3 6 4 2 2 6 Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 0 McFarland 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 0

Trivino pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:06.