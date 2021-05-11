L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4

DP_Los Angeles 1, Houston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Houston 11. 2B_Walsh (6), Ward (1), Gosselin (2), Bregman (6), Tucker (5), Brantley (12), Straw (4), Altuve (5), Gurriel (11). HR_Walsh (7), Upton (7). SB_Rojas (1), Walsh (2), Trout (2). S_Butera 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Guerra 1 3 3 3 2 2 Suarez W,1-0 4 5 1 1 3 1 Cishek H,2 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Watson H,3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Mayers H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 R.Iglesias S,6-8 1 1 0 0 0 2

Houston Garcia 5 1-3 5 3 3 2 7 Bielak L,1-2 BS,0-1 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Raley 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 Smith 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Emanuel 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Guerra pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:57. A_13,695 (41,168).