L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4

Los Angeles Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Fletcher 2b 5 2 3 2 Springer rf-cf 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Pujols 1b 4 1 2 1 Bregman 3b-ss 3 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 5 2 2 2 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1 K.Smith c 5 0 0 1 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0 Ward lf 4 0 1 1 Correa ss 2 1 1 0 Goodwin cf 1 0 1 0 Mayfield ss 0 0 0 0 Bour dh 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 1 0 0 0 Hermosillo cf-lf 3 2 0 0 Tucker lf 4 1 2 1 Cowart 3b 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 1 a-Stubbs ph-c 1 0 0 0 Straw cf 2 0 0 0 b-Toro ph-3b 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles 310 101 002 — 8 Houston 030 000 100 — 4

E_K.Smith (2), Stubbs (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Houston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Houston 4. 2B_Pujols (22), Tucker 2 (5). HR_Fletcher (6), Calhoun (33), Alvarez (27). SB_Hermosillo (2). SF_Toro (1).

Los Angeles Sandoval 3 2 3 3 2 1 Jewell 1 2 0 0 0 0 Bard, W, 3-2 2 0 0 0 0 3 Garcia, H, 6 2-3 1 1 0 1 1 Buttrey, H, 24 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1

Houston Miley, L, 14-6 1 4 4 4 1 0 Urquidy 3 4 1 1 0 4 Abreu 2 1 1 1 2 4 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 J.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rondón 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 Biagini 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Miley pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd.

HBP_Miley (Hermosillo), Sandoval (Gurriel). WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:23. A_43,264 (41,168).