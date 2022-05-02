L.A. Angels-Chicago White Sox Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson singles to right field. Luis Robert singles to deep left field, advances to 2nd. Tim Anderson to third. Fielding error by Jo Adell. AJ Pollock grounds out to shallow infield, Tyler Wade to Jared Walsh. Luis Robert to third. Tim Anderson scores. Jose Abreu walks. Yasmani Grandal walks. Jose Abreu to second. Jake Burger out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Brandon Marsh. Jose Abreu to third. Luis Robert scores. Adam Engel strikes out on a foul tip.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. White sox 2, Angels 0.