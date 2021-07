Twins first. Max Kepler homers to right field. Brent Rooker homers to left field. Josh Donaldson pops out to Jared Walsh. Miguel Sano grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to Jared Walsh. Jake Cave strikes out on a foul tip.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2, Angels 0.

Angels second. Jared Walsh flies out to center field to Brent Rooker. Jose Iglesias flies out to deep center field to Jake Cave. Brandon Marsh walks. Max Stassi triples to deep right field. Brandon Marsh scores. Adam Eaton called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 2, Angels 1.

Angels fifth. Brandon Marsh strikes out swinging. Max Stassi homers to left field. Adam Eaton lines out to shallow right field to Nick Gordon. Jack Mayfield grounds out to shortstop, Andrelton Simmons to Miguel Sano.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 2, Twins 2.

Angels sixth. David Fletcher grounds out to shallow infield, Miguel Sano to Bailey Ober. Shohei Ohtani homers to right field. Justin Upton strikes out on a foul tip. Jared Walsh grounds out to second base, Andrelton Simmons to Miguel Sano.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 3, Twins 2.

Angels ninth. Jared Walsh grounds out to shallow right field, Jorge Polanco to Miguel Sano. Jose Iglesias singles to right center field. Brandon Marsh doubles to right field. Jose Iglesias scores. Max Stassi singles to right field. Brandon Marsh scores. Adam Eaton reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Max Stassi out at second. Jack Mayfield doubles to deep right center field. Adam Eaton scores. David Fletcher lines out to third base to Willians Astudillo.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 6, Twins 2.