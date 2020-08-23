L.A. Angels-Oakland Runs

Athletics first. Marcus Semien reaches on error to right field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Jo Adell. Ramon Laureano grounds out to shortstop, Andrelton Simmons to Tommy La Stella. Matt Olson grounds out to shallow right field, David Fletcher to Tommy La Stella. Marcus Semien to third. Matt Chapman doubles to deep left field. Marcus Semien scores. Mark Canha singles to center field. Matt Chapman scores. Robbie Grossman called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Athletics 2, Angels 0.

Angels third. Tommy La Stella singles to center field. Mike Trout reaches on a fielder's choice to center field. Tommy La Stella out at second. Anthony Rendon singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Mike Trout to third. Shohei Ohtani homers to center field. Anthony Rendon scores. Mike Trout scores. Brian Goodwin pops out to shallow left field to Matt Chapman. Jo Adell lines out to shallow center field to Marcus Semien.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 3, Athletics 2.

Angels fifth. Tommy La Stella singles to right field. Mike Trout strikes out swinging. Anthony Rendon reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Tommy La Stella out at second. Shohei Ohtani walks. Anthony Rendon to second. Brian Goodwin singles to deep right field. Shohei Ohtani to third. Anthony Rendon scores. Jo Adell strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 4, Athletics 2.

Athletics sixth. Matt Chapman pops out to shallow infield to David Fletcher. Mark Canha called out on strikes. Robbie Grossman doubles to right field. Stephen Piscotty singles to left center field. Robbie Grossman scores. Tony Kemp singles to shallow infield. Stephen Piscotty to second. Sean Murphy singles to shallow center field. Tony Kemp to third. Stephen Piscotty scores. Marcus Semien flies out to shallow right field to Jo Adell.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 4, Athletics 4.

Athletics tenth. Matt Chapman singles to left field. Franklin Barreto to third. Mark Canha out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Mike Trout. Franklin Barreto scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 5, Angels 4.