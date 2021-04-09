L.A. Angels-Toronto Runs

Angels second. Jared Walsh singles to shallow infield. Justin Upton strikes out on a foul tip. Jose Iglesias flies out to deep center field to Jonathan Davis. Max Stassi singles to shallow infield. Jared Walsh to second. Dexter Fowler walks. Max Stassi to second. Jared Walsh to third. David Fletcher reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Dexter Fowler to second. Max Stassi to third. Jared Walsh scores. Fielding error by Bo Bichette. Shohei Ohtani doubles to deep right center field. David Fletcher scores. Jose Rojas scores. Max Stassi scores. Mike Trout flies out to center field to Jonathan Davis.

4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Angels 4, Blue jays 0.

Angels fifth. Shohei Ohtani homers to center field. Mike Trout doubles to deep left field. Anthony Rendon grounds out to shallow infield, Joe Panik to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Jared Walsh homers to right field. Mike Trout scores. Justin Upton reaches on error. Fielding error by Joe Panik. Jose Iglesias grounds out to shortstop. Justin Upton out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Angels 7, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays eighth. Josh Palacios grounds out to second base, David Fletcher to Jared Walsh. Marcus Semien singles to shallow infield. Randal Grichuk doubles to shallow left field. Marcus Semien to third. Bo Bichette strikes out swinging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Joe Panik grounds out to second base, David Fletcher to Jared Walsh.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 7, Blue jays 1.