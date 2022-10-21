L.A. Clippers 103, L.A. Lakers 97

George 4-12 5-6 15, Morris Sr. 5-9 3-3 14, Zubac 6-6 2-4 14, Jackson 3-9 1-2 8, Powell 2-8 4-7 9, Covington 0-3 2-2 2, Leonard 6-12 1-2 14, Batum 0-0 1-2 1, Mann 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 4-6 0-0 11, Wall 7-15 1-3 15. Totals 37-80 20-31 103.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling