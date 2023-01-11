Skip to main content
L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101

Hardaway Jr. 6-11 1-1 16, Wood 2-7 8-8 12, D.Powell 1-1 2-2 4, Dinwiddie 4-7 2-2 13, Doncic 12-22 16-21 43, Bertans 0-5 0-0 0, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Bullock 2-8 0-0 6, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 1-6 0-0 2, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 1-1 0-2 3, Wright IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 29-36 101.

L.A. CLIPPERS (113)

Batum 1-8 2-2 5, Morris Sr. 5-12 0-0 12, Zubac 4-6 0-0 8, Leonard 9-12 12-12 33, Mann 5-12 0-0 12, Covington 4-8 0-3 9, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-3 0-1 2, N.Powell 8-14 8-10 27, Wall 2-11 1-2 5. Totals 39-86 23-30 113.

Dallas 25 22 31 23 101
L.A. Clippers 31 38 19 25 113

3-Point Goals_Dallas 12-38 (Dinwiddie 3-6, Hardaway Jr. 3-6, Doncic 3-9, Bullock 2-7, Ntilikina 1-1, Wood 0-1, Hardy 0-3, Bertans 0-5), L.A. Clippers 12-31 (Leonard 3-5, N.Powell 3-5, Mann 2-5, Morris Sr. 2-6, Covington 1-2, Batum 1-6, Wall 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 32 (Doncic 11), L.A. Clippers 46 (Leonard 9). Assists_Dallas 15 (Doncic 7), L.A. Clippers 20 (Leonard, Wall 4). Total Fouls_Dallas 17, L.A. Clippers 23. A_15,828 (18,997)

