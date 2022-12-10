L.A. Clippers 114, Washington 107

George 13-27 5-5 36, Morris Sr. 5-10 4-4 19, Zubac 2-5 0-0 4, Leonard 5-13 2-2 13, Wall 5-13 3-4 13, Batum 4-12 0-0 12, Mann 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Boston Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Kennard 3-7 1-1 10. Totals 40-94 15-16 114.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling