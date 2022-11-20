L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97

Johnson 5-15 0-0 11, Sochan 2-6 0-0 4, Poeltl 8-15 4-4 20, Bates-Diop 4-7 0-0 9, Jones 3-13 0-0 6, Barlow 1-1 4-4 6, Branham 1-2 0-0 3, McDermott 5-6 0-0 13, Roby 2-6 3-3 8, Bassey 2-6 2-4 6, Hall 0-3 5-6 5, Richardson 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 36-87 18-21 97.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling