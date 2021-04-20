Skip to main content
Sports

L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 1 2 1 Totals 28 0 1 0
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0
C.Seager ss 4 0 1 1 Lewis cf 3 0 0 0
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 K.Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Smith dh 3 0 0 0 White 1b 3 0 0 0
Muncy 2b 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
McKinstry rf 3 0 0 0 Torrens dh 3 0 0 0
Pollock lf 3 1 1 0 Trammell lf 2 0 0 0
Ríos 1b 2 0 0 0 France ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Barnes c 2 0 0 0 Moore 2b-lf 2 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 001 000 000 1
Seattle 000 000 000 0

DP_Los Angeles 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Seattle 3. 2B_Pollock (3). SB_Moore (3), Taylor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Urías W,3-0 7 1 0 0 1 11
González H,5 1 0 0 0 1 1
Jansen S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Gonzales L,1-2 7 2 1 1 1 6
Sadler 1 0 0 0 1 0
Middleton 1 0 0 0 2 1

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:28. A_8,998 (47,929).

