Los Angeles Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 10 14 10 Totals 30 4 6 3
Pederson rf 2 0 0 0 T.Turner ss 3 0 0 0
Hernández ph-rf 2 1 1 2 Eaton rf 3 1 1 0
Muncy 1b-2b 4 2 1 1 Rendon 3b 3 1 1 0
J.Turner 3b 6 1 3 3 Soto lf 3 2 2 2
Bellinger cf 5 1 2 0 Kendrick 1b 4 0 1 0
Seager ss 4 0 1 0 Suzuki c 2 0 0 0
Pollock lf 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 1 0 0 0
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Dozier 2b 2 0 0 0
Urías p 1 0 0 0 Cabrera ph-2b 1 0 0 1
Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 M.Taylor cf 4 0 1 0
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 Sánchez p 1 0 0 0
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Corbin p 0 0 0 0
Lux 2b 2 0 1 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Freese ph-1b 3 2 3 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0
Martin c 4 2 2 4 Parra ph 1 0 0 0
Ryu p 2 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0
C.Taylor ph-lf 2 1 0 0 Strickland p 0 0 0 0
Adams ph 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 017 002 10
Washington 200 002 000 4

DP_Los Angeles 2, Washington 0. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Washington 5. 2B_J.Turner (2), Martin (1), Hernández (1), Bellinger (1), Freese (1). HR_Muncy (2), J.Turner (1), Martin (1), Soto (1). SF_Cabrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ryu W,1-0 5 4 2 2 2 3
Kelly 0 1 2 2 3 0
Urías H,1 2 1 0 0 0 0
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Maeda 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 2
Washington
Sánchez 5 4 1 1 2 9
Corbin L,0-2 BS,0-1 2-3 4 6 6 2 2
Suero 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Rodney 1 1 0 0 2 2
Rainey 1 1 0 0 0 0
Strickland 1 2 2 2 1 2

Kelly pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

WP_Kelly, Rodney, Rainey.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Tripp Gibson; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Will Little.

T_3:58. A_43,423 (41,313).