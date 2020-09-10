Recommended Video:

Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 6 9 6 Totals 35 4 6 3
Betts rf 5 1 1 1 Locastro cf 4 1 1 1
Seager ss 5 1 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 2 0
Taylor dh 5 1 2 1 Walker 1b 5 0 0 0
Bellinger 1b 5 0 0 0 Escobar dh 5 0 1 0
Muncy 3b 2 1 1 0 Rojas 2b 4 1 1 0
Pollock cf 5 1 3 1 Mathisen 3b 3 1 1 0
W.Smith c 3 0 0 0 Varsho lf 3 1 0 0
Lux 2b 5 0 0 1 Kelly c 4 0 0 1
Hernández lf 5 1 2 2 Jay rf 3 0 0 1
Los Angeles 110 200 000 2 6
Arizona 030 010 000 0 4

E_Seager (5), Betts 2 (4), Mathisen (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Arizona 7. 2B_Ahmed (8), Escobar (5). 3B_Locastro (1). HR_Betts (14), Hernández (4). SF_Jay (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw 5 4 4 3 2 3
Kolarek 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Graterol 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Ferguson 1 1 0 0 0 2
McGee W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Treinen S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Clarke 6 6 4 4 2 5
Guerra 2 1 0 0 1 3
Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ginkel L,0-2 1-3 1 2 1 1 1
Rondón 2-3 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Graterol (Locastro). WP_Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:20.