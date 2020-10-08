L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 5

San Diego Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 33 6 11 6 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 1 2 0 Machado 3b 4 1 1 1 Seager ss 4 2 3 2 Hosmer 1b 5 1 1 1 Turner 3b 3 0 0 1 Pham dh 4 1 2 0 Muncy 1b 4 0 2 2 Myers rf 4 0 1 1 Smith dh 4 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 2 0 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 1 Profar lf 3 0 0 0 Taylor 2b-lf 4 0 0 0 Moreland ph 1 1 1 1 Pollock lf 2 1 1 0 Nola c 4 0 0 0 Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 0 1 1 Hernández 2b 1 0 0 0 Barnes c 2 1 2 0

San Diego 010 002 002 — 5 Los Angeles 003 100 20x — 6

LOB_San Diego 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Myers (1), Moreland (1), Seager 2 (2). HR_Machado (1), Hosmer (1), Bellinger (1). SB_Seager (1), Betts (1). SF_Turner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Davies L,0-1 5 9 4 4 0 3 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 0 Johnson 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Pomeranz 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 2

Los Angeles Kershaw W,1-0 6 6 3 3 0 6 Treinen H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Graterol H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jansen H,1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 Kelly S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0

HBP_Treinen (Grisham).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Lance Barrett; Left, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:18.