L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0

Washington Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 32 6 7 5 T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0 Pollock lf 4 1 0 0 Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 Freese 1b 3 0 0 0 Soto lf 4 0 1 0 Pederson ph-rf 1 2 1 1 Kendrick 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Turner 3b 5 1 1 0 Cabrera 2b 3 0 0 0 Bellinger cf-1b 2 1 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 C.Taylor rf-cf 2 0 1 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 Muncy 2b-1b 3 0 2 3 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 1 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Smith c 4 0 0 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Buehler p 2 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Hernández ph 1 0 0 0 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 Lux ph-2b 1 1 1 1

Washington 000 000 000 — 0 Los Angeles 100 010 22x — 6

E_Kendrick 2 (2). DP_Washington 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Washington 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B_T.Turner (1). HR_Lux (1), Pederson (1). SB_J.Turner (1), Muncy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Corbin L,0-1 6 3 2 1 5 9 Rainey 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 Rodney 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Strickland 1 2 2 2 0 1

Los Angeles Buehler W,1-0 6 1 0 0 3 8 Kolarek H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Maeda H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Tripp Gibson; Left, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:23. A_53,095 (56,000).