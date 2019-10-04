https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-6-Washington-0-14491164.php
L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0
|Washington
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|5
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freese 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pederson ph-rf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Kendrick 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Taylor rf-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 2b-1b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lux ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|010
|22x
|—
|6
E_Kendrick 2 (2). DP_Washington 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Washington 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B_T.Turner (1). HR_Lux (1), Pederson (1). SB_J.Turner (1), Muncy (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Corbin L,0-1
|6
|3
|2
|1
|5
|9
|Rainey
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Rodney
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strickland
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Buehler W,1-0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Kolarek H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maeda H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Tripp Gibson; Left, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:23. A_53,095 (56,000).
