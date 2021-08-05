Skip to main content
L.A. Dodgers 7, Houston 5

Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 33 7 9 7
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Betts 2b 5 2 2 2
Brantley rf 4 1 2 1 Muncy 1b 3 1 0 0
Correa ss 4 1 2 1 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 4 1 1 0 Seager ss 4 1 2 0
Díaz 1b 4 1 1 0 Smith c 3 1 1 3
Tucker cf 3 1 2 3 C.Taylor cf 3 1 1 0
R.García 3b 4 0 0 0 Pollock lf 4 1 2 2
Castro c 4 0 0 0 Bellinger rf 3 0 1 0
Odorizzi p 1 0 0 0 Scherzer p 3 0 0 0
Y.García p 0 0 0 0 Kelly p 0 0 0 0
McCullers Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Beaty ph 1 0 0 0
Montero p 0 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0
McCormick ph 1 0 0 0
Raley p 0 0 0 0
Maton p 0 0 0 0
Meyers ph 1 0 0 0
Houston 100 100 012 5
Los Angeles 412 000 00x 7

E_Altuve (6), Odorizzi (1). DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Houston 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bellinger (3), Seager (9). HR_Brantley (7), Correa (17), Tucker (21), Betts 2 (17), Smith (15), Pollock (14). SB_Tucker (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Odorizzi L,4-6 3 6 7 6 2 3
Y.García 1 0 0 0 0 1
Montero 2 1 0 0 1 1
Raley 1 1 0 0 0 1
Maton 1 1 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Scherzer W,1-0 7 5 2 2 1 10
Kelly 1 1 1 1 0 2
Jansen 1 2 2 2 0 3
HBP_Maton (Bellinger). WP_Scherzer.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:10. A_52,724 (56,000).