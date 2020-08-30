https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-7-Texas-4-15525011.php
L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4
Recommended Video:
|Los Angeles
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|6
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|3
|Betts rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Choo lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Solak 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pederson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Dietrich dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Barnes c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|012
|010
|300
|—
|7
|Texas
|002
|010
|100
|—
|4
E_Seager (4), Choo (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Texas 0. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 7. 2B_Pollock (8), Muncy (3), Betts (8), Guzmán (1). 3B_Frazier (1). HR_Bellinger (9), Muncy (9), Guzmán (1), Taveras (1). SB_Seager (1), Betts (6), Barnes (2). SF_Muncy (2), Choo (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Stripling
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Treinen W,3-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferguson
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Graterol H,5
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen S,9-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Texas
|Lynn L,4-1
|6
|5
|4
|3
|3
|6
|García
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hearn
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cody
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
Stripling pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Graterol (Kiner-Falefa). WP_Treinen, Cody.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_3:36.
View Comments