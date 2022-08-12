L.A. Dodgers-Kansas City Runs

Dodgers seventh. Gavin Lux pinch-hitting for Hanser Alberto. Gavin Lux singles to center field. Trayce Thompson singles to left center field. Gavin Lux to second. Mookie Betts walks. Trayce Thompson to second. Gavin Lux to third. Trea Turner singles to left field. Mookie Betts to second. Trayce Thompson scores. Gavin Lux scores. Freddie Freeman doubles to left center field. Trea Turner to third. Mookie Betts scores. Will Smith grounds out to shallow infield, Luke Weaver to Vinnie Pasquantino. Freddie Freeman to third. Trea Turner scores. Justin Turner out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Kyle Isbel. Freddie Freeman scores. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 5, Royals 0.

Royals seventh. Salvador Perez grounds out to shortstop, Gavin Lux to Freddie Freeman. Vinnie Pasquantino singles to right field. Nick Pratto lines out to right field to Mookie Betts. Michael A. Taylor doubles to deep center field. Vinnie Pasquantino scores. Michael Massey walks. Nate Eaton pinch-hitting for Kyle Isbel. Nate Eaton grounds out to third base, Justin Turner to Freddie Freeman.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 5, Royals 1.

Dodgers eighth. Max Muncy walks. Gavin Lux walks. Max Muncy to second. Trayce Thompson homers to center field. Gavin Lux scores. Max Muncy scores. Mookie Betts grounds out to shallow infield, Michael Massey to Vinnie Pasquantino. Trea Turner grounds out to third base, Bobby Witt Jr. to Vinnie Pasquantino. Freddie Freeman flies out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 8, Royals 1.

Royals eighth. Nicky Lopez grounds out to shallow infield, Reyes Moronta to Freddie Freeman. MJ Melendez walks. Bobby Witt Jr. lines out to left field to Chris Taylor. Salvador Perez homers to center field. MJ Melendez scores. Vinnie Pasquantino reaches on error. Fielding error by Justin Turner. Nick Pratto strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 8, Royals 3.