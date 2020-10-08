Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .246 .360 61 11 15 4 0 1 9 11 13 2 0 0
Barnes 1.000 1.000 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Seager .429 .444 7 2 3 2 0 0 3 1 0 1 0 0
Muncy .375 .444 8 1 3 1 0 0 2 1 1 0 0 0
Betts .333 .333 9 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0
Bellinger .286 .375 7 1 2 0 0 1 2 1 2 0 0 0
Turner .167 .333 6 2 1 0 0 0 2 2 2 0 0 0
Pollock .167 .167 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor .000 .250 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 0
Smith .000 .375 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 0
Pederson .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Hernández .000 .250 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 2 0 3.00 2 2 1 18.0 12 6 6 2 6 21
González 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Graterol 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kelly 0 0 0.00 1 0 1 0.1 0 0 0 0 2 0
May 1 0 0.00 1 0 0 2.0 0 0 0 0 0 3
Treinen 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Buehler 0 0 2.25 1 1 0 4.0 2 1 1 0 4 8
Kershaw 1 0 4.50 1 1 0 6.0 6 3 3 2 0 6
Jansen 0 0 13.50 2 0 0 1.1 3 2 2 0 0 2