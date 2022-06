Giants first. Austin Slater homers to center field. Darin Ruf strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski homers to center field. Wilmer Flores flies out to deep right center field to Mookie Betts. Thairo Estrada grounds out to third base, Justin Turner to Freddie Freeman.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 2, Dodgers 0.