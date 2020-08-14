Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .239 .320 686 107 164 33 3 36 104 69 147 4 2 6
Seager .333 .390 54 11 18 4 0 4 9 4 5 0 0 1
Betts .319 .380 72 14 23 6 0 7 15 6 10 1 0 0
Taylor .288 .400 59 8 17 2 1 1 8 10 14 1 1 0
Pollock .286 .355 56 8 16 5 0 5 11 6 14 0 1 0
Turner .267 .349 75 11 20 6 1 2 15 7 15 0 0 3
Hernández .264 .291 53 10 14 3 1 1 6 1 13 0 0 1
Ríos .250 .308 24 4 6 1 0 3 6 0 7 0 0 0
Barnes .226 .273 31 3 7 1 0 1 6 2 10 0 0 0
Smith .188 .341 32 4 6 1 0 2 8 8 5 0 0 0
Muncy .169 .289 77 9 13 2 0 4 5 10 24 0 0 0
Pederson .167 .286 54 11 9 0 0 3 7 8 14 1 0 0
Bellinger .165 .224 79 12 13 2 0 2 7 6 12 1 0 0
Beaty .100 .182 20 2 2 0 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0
Gore .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 13 7 2.32 20 20 5 182.0 132 56 47 19 59 174
Gonsolin 0 0 0.00 2 2 0 8.2 4 0 0 0 2 9
Treinen 1 1 0.00 9 0 0 8.2 4 4 0 0 6 10
Floro 1 0 0.00 9 0 0 8.1 4 0 0 0 1 8
McGee 1 0 0.00 8 0 0 7.0 2 0 0 0 2 11
Kelly 0 0 0.00 7 0 0 6.1 5 0 0 0 5 5
Alexander 0 0 0.00 6 0 0 5.1 4 1 0 0 3 7
Kolarek 2 0 0.00 5 0 0 5.1 4 0 0 0 0 3
Báez 0 0 1.04 8 0 1 8.2 4 1 1 0 4 5
Jansen 0 0 1.12 8 0 4 8.0 3 1 1 0 3 9
Ferguson 0 0 1.35 8 0 0 6.2 4 1 1 1 1 10
Urías 2 0 2.53 4 4 0 21.1 18 6 6 2 6 13
May 1 1 2.75 4 4 0 19.2 18 6 6 2 5 17
Santana 1 0 2.89 6 0 0 9.1 8 3 3 1 2 11
Kershaw 1 1 3.60 2 2 0 10.0 10 4 4 3 1 12
Stripling 3 1 3.97 4 4 0 22.2 20 14 10 5 6 20
Buehler 0 0 4.40 3 3 0 14.1 7 7 7 4 8 12
Graterol 0 2 4.70 8 0 0 7.2 7 4 4 0 1 7
Wood 0 1 9.00 1 1 0 3.0 3 3 3 1 3 4
González 0 0 9.00 1 0 0 1.0 3 1 1 0 0 1