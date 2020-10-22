https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-World-Series-Team-Stax-15666188.php
L.A. Dodgers World Series Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.227
|.338
|66
|12
|15
|3
|0
|5
|12
|11
|26
|3
|0
|1
|Taylor
|.429
|.500
|7
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager
|.333
|.556
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hernández
|.333
|.500
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.286
|.444
|7
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Betts
|.286
|.444
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Turner
|.250
|.333
|8
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.222
|.222
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.143
|.250
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|.000
|.000
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|1
|4.50
|2
|2
|0
|18.0
|16
|9
|9
|3
|5
|17
|Báez
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wood
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kershaw
|1
|0
|1.50
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Kelly
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|González
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gonsolin
|0
|1
|6.75
|1
|1
|0
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Floro
|0
|0
|10.80
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|May
|0
|0
|20.25
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
