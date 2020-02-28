L.A. Lakers 116, Golden State 86
Recommended Video:
Da.Green 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 6-13 10-12 23, McGee 5-6 2-2 12, Bradley 5-7 0-0 12, Rondo 6-10 0-0 12, Dudley 0-1 0-0 0, Kuzma 8-17 1-2 18, Morris 3-5 0-0 8, Howard 4-4 5-7 13, Caldwell-Pope 4-8 0-1 9, Caruso 0-5 0-2 0, Cook 3-6 0-0 7, Daniels 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 45-87 18-27 116.
Chriss 2-5 0-0 4, Dr.Green 1-1 0-0 2, Bender 2-6 0-0 4, Lee 5-15 1-1 15, Poole 7-13 0-0 16, Paschall 7-14 8-9 23, Toscano-Anderson 2-5 0-0 5, Looney 2-6 0-0 4, Bowman 5-9 0-0 11, Mulder 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 34-80 9-10 86.
|L.A. Lakers
|24
|30
|40
|22
|—
|116
|Golden State
|24
|28
|17
|17
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 8-24 (Bradley 2-2, Morris 2-2, Cook 1-3, Davis 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Kuzma 1-4, Rondo 0-2, Daniels 0-3), Golden State 9-32 (Lee 4-11, Poole 2-5, Bowman 1-2, Paschall 1-3, Bender 0-4, Mulder 0-5). Fouled Out_L.A. Lakers None, Golden State 1 (Bender). Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 44 (Howard 9), Golden State 37 (Chriss 7). Assists_L.A. Lakers 24 (Rondo 6), Golden State 27 (Poole 8). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 17, Golden State 27. A_18,064 (18,064)