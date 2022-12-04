L.A. Lakers 130, Washington 119

James 12-26 3-4 29, Walker IV 7-10 2-2 20, A.Davis 22-30 9-9 55, Beverley 0-4 1-2 1, Schroder 2-5 0-0 4, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0, Bryant 2-4 0-4 4, Brown Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, Reaves 2-4 1-1 5, Westbrook 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 52-96 16-22 130.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling