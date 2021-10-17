Skip to main content
L.A. Rams 38, N.Y. Giants 11

L.A. Rams 0 28 3 7 38
N.Y. Giants 3 0 0 8 11
First Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 27, 9:21.

Second Quarter

LAR_Woods 15 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:28.

LAR_Kupp 3 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 8:06.

LAR_Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 3:36.

LAR_Henderson 25 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :33.

Third Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 32, 5:45.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_Kupp 13 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 11:55.

NYG_Penny 4 run (Rudolph pass from D.Jones), 6:21.

A_73,920.

LAR NYG
First downs 22 21
Total Net Yards 365 261
Rushes-yards 34-131 18-60
Passing 234 201
Punt Returns 3-36 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-44 6-145
Interceptions Ret. 3-32 2-23
Comp-Att-Int 22-30-2 29-51-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 4-41
Punts 4-40.0 4-52.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-50 5-27
Time of Possession 32:22 27:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 21-78, Michel 9-42, Stafford 2-12, Wolford 2-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Booker 12-41, Penny 3-15, Jones 3-4.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 22-28-1-251, Wolford 0-2-1-0. N.Y. Giants, Jones 29-51-3-242.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-130, Higbee 5-36, Jefferson 3-19, Woods 2-31, Henderson 2-29, D.Jackson 1-6. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 10-76, Pettis 5-48, Booker 4-28, Toney 3-36, Engram 3-24, C.Johnson 2-21, Rudolph 1-8, Penny 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.