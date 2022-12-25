L.A. Rams 51, Denver 14

LAR_FG Gay 55, 8:26. Drive: 12 plays, 51 yards, 6:34. Key Plays: Akers 16 run; Akers 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Mayfield 8 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-28. L.A. Rams 3, Denver 0.

LAR_Higbee 9 pass from Mayfield (Gay kick), 6:24. Drive: 3 plays, 34 yards, 1:16. Key Plays: Durant 15 interception return to Denver 34; Mayfield 22 pass to Hopkins. L.A. Rams 10, Denver 0.

LAR_Akers 2 run (Gay kick), 4:48. Drive: 2 plays, 11 yards, 00:27. Key Play: Wagner 13 interception return to Denver 11. L.A. Rams 17, Denver 0.

Den_FG McManus 54, :39. Drive: 9 plays, 39 yards, 4:06. Key Plays: Wilson 20 pass to Sutton; Wilson 23 pass to Jeudy; Wilson 12 pass to Sutton; Wilson 2 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-10. L.A. Rams 17, Denver 3.

Second Quarter

LAR_Higbee 7 pass from Mayfield (Gay kick), 9:47. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:57. Key Plays: Mayfield 17 pass to Akers on 3rd-and-2; Mayfield 12 pass to Akers; Mayfield 14 pass to Higbee. L.A. Rams 24, Denver 3.

LAR_Akers 2 run (Gay kick), 1:10. Drive: 12 plays, 90 yards, 6:06. Key Plays: Mayfield 16 pass to Hopkins on 3rd-and-5; Akers 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Mayfield 21 pass to Higbee; Mayfield 12 pass to Higbee. L.A. Rams 31, Denver 3.

Den_FG McManus 49, :00. Drive: 8 plays, 44 yards, 1:06. Key Plays: Wilson 11 pass to Dulcich; Wilson 15 run; Wilson 22 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-10. L.A. Rams 31, Denver 6.

Third Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 30, 3:49. Drive: 15 plays, 68 yards, 9:08. Key Plays: Ramsey 0 interception return to L.A. Rams 20; Akers 10 run; Akers 21 run; Mayfield 11 pass to Jefferson; Mayfield 2 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-3; M.Brown 2 run on 4th-and-1; Mayfield 10 pass to Higbee. L.A. Rams 34, Denver 6.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_Akers 4 run (Gay kick), 12:37. Drive: 8 plays, 60 yards, 4:47. Key Plays: Mayfield 19 pass to Hopkins; M.Brown 17 run on 3rd-and-10. L.A. Rams 41, Denver 6.

Den_Dulcich 11 pass from Wilson (Murray run), 8:30. Drive: 13 plays, 76 yards, 4:01. Key Plays: Wilson 14 pass to Sutton on 3rd-and-13; Wilson 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Wilson 36 pass to Jeudy on 4th-and-4. L.A. Rams 41, Denver 14.

LAR_FG Gay 53, 6:16. Drive: 5 plays, 6 yards, 2:14. Key Plays: McManus onside-kick returned by Higbee for 7 yards; Ky.Williams 3 run on 3rd-and-7. L.A. Rams 44, Denver 14.

LAR_Durant 85 interception return (Gay kick), 4:08. L.A. Rams 51, Denver 14.

A_71,525.

___

Den LAR FIRST DOWNS 18 26 Rushing 7 11 Passing 11 14 Penalty 0 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-10 6-10 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-3 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 323 388 Total Plays 61 64 Avg Gain 5.3 6.1 NET YARDS RUSHING 104 158 Rushes 20 36 Avg per rush 5.2 4.389 NET YARDS PASSING 219 230 Sacked-Yds lost 6-40 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 259 230 Completed-Att. 19-35 24-28 Had Intercepted 4 0 Yards-Pass Play 5.341 8.214 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 3-2-2 10-9-9 PUNTS-Avg. 2-50.0 0-0.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 29 132 Punt Returns 0-0 1-12 Kickoff Returns 1-29 1-7 Interceptions 0-0 4-113 PENALTIES-Yds 6-55 3-6 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 23:25 36:35

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, Murray 8-34, Edmonds 6-31, Mack 4-22, Wilson 2-17. L.A. Rams, Akers 23-118, M.Brown 2-19, K.Williams 6-18, Powell 2-3, Mayfield 2-2, Perkins 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Denver, Wilson 15-27-3-214, Rypien 4-8-1-45. L.A. Rams, Mayfield 24-28-0-230.

RECEIVING_Denver, Jeudy 6-117, Sutton 5-64, Dulcich 4-39, Edmonds 2-22, Swain 1-11, Murray 1-6. L.A. Rams, Higbee 9-94, Hopkins 3-57, Jefferson 3-19, Powell 3-12, Akers 2-29, Atwell 2-14, K.Williams 1-3, M.Brown 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Denver, None. L.A. Rams, Powell 1-12.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Denver, Washington 1-29. L.A. Rams, Higbee 1-7.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Denver, Singleton 13-7-0, Simmons 6-3-0, Jewell 5-5-0, Cooper 3-4-0, Mathis 3-2-0, K.Williams 3-2-0, D.Williams 3-0-0, Harris 2-2-0, Surtain 2-0-0, Uwazurike 2-0-0, K.Jackson 1-2-0, Gregory 1-1-0, Browning 1-0-0, Edmonds 1-0-0, Purcell 1-0-0, Ray 1-0-0, Saubert 1-0-0, Bonitto 0-1-0, Locke 0-1-0. L.A. Rams, Wagner 5-3-1, Ramsey 4-1-0, Rapp 4-1-0, Murchison 4-0-2, Yeast 3-3-0, Hill 2-4-0, Hoecht 2-1-1.5, J.Williams 2-1-.5, Floyd 2-0-1, B.Brown 2-0-0, Jones 1-1-0, Durant 1-0-0, Kendrick 1-0-0, Lake 1-0-0, Rozeboom 1-0-0, K.Thomas 1-0-0, Scott 0-2-0, Gaines 0-1-0, Hardy 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Denver, None. L.A. Rams, Durant 2-100, Wagner 1-13, Ramsey 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Max Causey, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Denise Crudup.