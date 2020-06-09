LA Kings' Jeff Carter has surgery on core muscle injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Jeff Carter has undergone surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

The Kings announced Tuesday that Carter had surgery last week. The veteran Stanley Cup winner is expected to be fully healthy for next season.

Carter was injured in a game at Winnipeg on Feb. 18, and he missed the final 10 games of the Kings' season. Los Angeles is among the seven teams that won't be returning to action when the NHL resumes competition this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old Carter had 17 goals and 10 assists with a minus-21 rating in 60 games this season for the Kings.

He will have two years left on the 11-year, $58 million contract extension he signed with Philadelphia in November 2010.

