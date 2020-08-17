LEADING OFF: Reds wait for virus test results before return

Recommended Video:

A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:

WAIT AND SEE

The Cincinnati Reds will wait for their latest COVID-19 test results to see when they can resume the season.

Cincinnati had home games against Pittsburgh postponed Saturday and Sunday after a player tested positive. The Reds expect the new results Monday, when Major League Baseball will decide whether they can travel to Kansas City for a series scheduled to begin Tuesday night.

The Pirates worked out at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, then returned to Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati is the third team to have games postponed because one of its players tested positive for COVID-19, joining the Marlins and the Cardinals.

ALL CLEAR

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer warms up in the outfield during team baseball practice at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer warms up in the outfield during team baseball practice at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Photo: Bryan Woolston, ASSOCIATED PRESS Photo: Bryan Woolston, ASSOCIATED PRESS Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close LEADING OFF: Reds wait for virus test results before return 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

The Yankees plan to activate Aroldis Chapman after the All-Star closer recovered from COVID-19. Chapman tested positive for the coronavirus during preseason workouts and hasn’t pitched yet this season.

New York also expects slugger Aaron Judge to resume baseball activities after he was placed on the injured list Friday with a right calf strain. Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu were all shelved last week, and Judge is expected to be the first to return to the AL East leaders when he’s eligible on Saturday.

AILING

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is on the injured list, interrupting his big-hitting season. He strained his right knee stretching before an at-bat during a game in Buffalo that got suspended because of rain Saturday.

Bichette is batting .361, second-best in the American League. He entered Sunday fifth in the league in slugging (.672) and OPS (1.063).

Brandon Drury started in place of Bichette and infielder Santiago Espinal was added to the roster.

LOOSENING UP

Eighteen Miami players who went on the injured list following the club’s coronavirus outbreak have reported to the team’s spring training site in Jupiter, Florida, to begin workouts.

The group includes starting pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Jose Ureña, catcher Jorge Alfaro and shortstop Miguel Rojas. It’s unlikely any of the players will be activated before the next homestand, which starts Aug. 28.

Miami, which played its virus-delayed home opener on Friday, opens a four-game set at Marlins Park against the Mets. Jordan Yamamoto (0-0, 9.82 ERA) is scheduled to start vs. New York’s Robert Gsellman (0-0, 9.00 ERA).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports