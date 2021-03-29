Skip to main content
Sports

LPGA Solheim Cup Standings

1. Danielle Kang, 333.5

2. Nelly Korda, 285.5

3. Lexi Thompson, 193

4. Austin Ernst, 182.5

5. Jessica Korda, 177

6. Stacy Lewis, 138.5

7. Ally Ewing, 132.5

8. Angela Stanford, 131.5

9. Amy Olson, 129

10. Brittany Altomare, 121

11. Megan Khang, 117

12. Marina Alex, 116

13. Jennifer Kupcho, 112

14. Cheyenne Knight, 109.5

15. Jennifer Song, 103

